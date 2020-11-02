‘I Retire’ Says PV Sindhu; Here’s Why It’s Not a Cause of Worry

Indian Badminton star PV Sindhu took everyone by surprise, by putting the words, “I Retire” in a tweet on Monday, 2 November. The post came unexpectedly as she stunned her fans by writing that the Denmark Open was the final straw, and she has decided to bid adieu to the game.

However, this was not the whole truth and Sindhu explained in further images in the same tweet as to why she wrote that. "I have been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong, you know. That's why I'm, writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learned about my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too," Sindhu wrote in a lengthy post.

"This pandemic has been an eye-opener for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represent India in the Denmark Open was the last straw," she added.

However, the next image that followed clarified her these two statements saying that “unprecedented time requires unprecedented measures”.

She wrote that she chose to retire from the unrest that has been created by the COVID-19 pandemic. “I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control over the unknown.”

“Most importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus,” she added. She said that we need to be better prepared and defeat this virus together as our fight will define our and the next generation's future and remain hopeful that there’s light at the end of this tunnel.

The 25-year old admitted that she might have given a mini-heart attack to one and all but she wanted everyone to sit up and take notice. Lastly, she said that she will come back twice as hard, even if the Denmark Open didn’t happen, for the Asia Open and refused to give up without conquering the fear this virus and the situation has induced.

