MCG Stand to be Named After Warne; Fans Leave Meat Pies, Beer Cans at His Statue

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground's (MCG) Great Southern Stand will be renamed after legendary spinner Shane Warne who passed away following a suspected heart-attack in Thailand on Friday. He was 52.

According to cricket.com.au, the Victorian government has also offered a state funeral for one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

Images on social media show fans leaving flowers and tokens at Warne's statue in front of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, with a few even leaving cans and bottles of beer, cigarette boxes and a meat pie.