Pragyan Ojha Tells Rihanna to Not Interfere in Internal Matters

"It would be an honour to interview you @panjabradio_@AsianFXRadio on my show "The Full Monty" this Saturday to talk about farmers issues in India," tweeted Panesar in reply to Rihanna's tweet.

Nearly a week after the national capital witnessed a massive tractor rally and subsequent clashes on Republic Day, multiple barricades and barbed fences have been put up on the outskirts, which the demonstrators have defined as "extreme measures".

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted contentious farm laws.

The laws, however, have been put on hold by the Supreme Court.