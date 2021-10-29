Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twins

"And just like that 3 became 5 Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys Kabir Pallikal Karthik Zian Pallikal Karthik and we could not be happier," he wrote.



In 2015, Karthik and Pallikal tied the knot in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies.



Dipika is an Indian professional squash player. She is also the first Indian to get into the top 10 of the official women's squash world rankings. She is a multiple Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medal-winning athlete.