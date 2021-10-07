'Taken': Deepak Chahar Proposes to Girlfriend After IPL Match vs Punjab

Deepak Chahar proposed to his girlfriend after IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings.
(Photo: BCCI/IPL)
"Picture says it all. Need all your blessings #taken" is the text accompanying the post on social media by Deepak Chahar as he announced his engagement following the CSK's IPL 2021 match against Punjab Kings.
KL Rahul's unbeaten 98 meant Chennai finished on the losing end of the match but Chahar was all smiles as he celebrated his engagement.
Chennai Super Kings were one of the first teams to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs with Delhi Capitals and Royals Challengers Bangalore having also booked their spots.
