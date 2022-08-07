CWG: Hockey Skipper Manpreet Has Daughter's Support as India Continue Charge

He said South Africa put up a good fight but India were confident after having played them in the FIH Pro League earlier in the year.

"They're a really good team, they're good skillful players and they never give up. Today you see they also gave their best until the last whistle, that's the good part about them.

"We also knew that this match was not going to be easy for us, they're not going to give us an easy win. They're going to give us a good fight. That's what happened and we were prepared for that.

"We scored the first two goals, but we were thinking we should not take it easy, because they can score any time," Manpreet said.

Hockey made its Commonwealth Games debut in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur and Australia has bagged the gold medal in all six editions.

They will be going for their seventh gold when they take on India in the final on Monday. Australia defeated hosts England 3-2 in the second semifinal on Saturday. This will be the third clash between India and Australia in the Commonwealth Games finals. India had lost to the World No. 1 team in the 2010 and 2014 editions to finish with silver medals.