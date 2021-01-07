Claire Polosak Becomes 1st Female Match Official in a Men’s Test

Polosak was then appointed to the Women's World T20 Cup in the West Indies throughout November 2018 which included the semi-final between England and India at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

In addition to her men's ODI match, Polosak has stood 17 women's ODIs with an additional three as third umpire, and 33 women's T20Is with an additional five as third umpire. Polosak has been on the ICC Development Panel of Umpires since 2018 and the CA Supplementary Umpire Panel since 2014/15.

On the domestic front, Polosak has officiated in three Domestic One-Day Cup matches and has fulfilled the third umpire duties on 13 occasions in the Big Bash to date.

The ongoing four-match series is currently tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the first Test in Adelaide while India registering a win in the second in Melbourne.