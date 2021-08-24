Cheering for Each One of You, Virat Kohli's Message to Indian Paralympians

However, hours before the 4:30pm IST opening ceremony of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Indian flag-bearer Mariyappan Thangavelu is among the Indians who have been forced to go into quarantine after a co-passenger on their flight to Tokyo has tested positive.

Confirming the development, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) issued a statement saying, "Thangavelu Mariyappan will not be part of India's opening ceremony today. He has been replaced by Tek Chand as the country's flag bearer. On his flight to Tokyo, Mariyappan came in close contact with a covid positive foreign passenger. Though on reaching the village he has been Tested for 6 days and all his reports are negative, but the Organizing Committee has advised not to make Mariyaapan participate in the Opening Ceremony today."