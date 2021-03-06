50 Years Since Sunil Gavaskar’s India Debut, Twitter Celebrates

On 6th March, 1971, a young 21 year old Sunil Gavaskar walked towards the pitch at Queen’s Park Oval, scored 65 and 67* against a lethal West Indies bowling attack and hit the winning boundary to produce one of the most defining moments in the history of Indian cricket.

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar’s India debut against West Indies.

Gavaskar scored a total of 774 runs at an average of 154.8 in his debut series and till date no player has matched that record.