Shahbaz Ahmed Gets Maiden India Call-Up, Replaces Injured Washington Sundar

The Southpaw has a batting average of 41.64 and a bowling average of 19.47 from 18 first class games.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as the replacement for Washington Sundar for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe," the BCCI said in a statement.

Washington had injured his shoulder while playing a County game in England, ruling him out of the Zimbabwe tour.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs starting on Thursday.