World U-20 Athletics Championship: Rupal Becomes First Indian To Win Twin Medals

Rupal Chaudhary created history by becoming the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the World U-20 Athletics Championship as she followed up her 4x400m relay silver with a bronze medal in the women's 400m here.

Hailing from a family with modest means, her father being a small time farmer in Shahpur Jainpur village in UP's Meerut district, the 17-year-old has been in incredible form having run as many as four 400m races in just three days.