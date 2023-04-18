Priyanka, Shaili Among Athletes Feted For Medals at National-Level Events

A host of other athletes were also felicitated on Tuesday by Smt Ritu Pathik, Regional Director of the Sports Authority of India, Padmashree Anju Bobby George, Vice President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), Rupinder Pal Singh, Olympic medallist in hockey, Aparna Ghosh, Dhyan Chand Awardee in basketball and Divya Singh, former basketball player and High-Performance Manager at the Sports Authority of India.



The other NCOE athletes felicitated included athletes who also have qualified for the Asian Games -- Eldhose Paul, gold medalist in Triple Jump at Commonwealth Games 2022, Manju Rani for the 35km Race Walk, and Munita Prajapati and Hardeep, both for the 20km Race Walk.