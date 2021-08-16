Photos: PM Modi Hosts India's Olympic Stars For Breakfast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast gathering for the Indian Olympic contingent at his residence on Monday morning. Medallists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya and the men's hockey team were all in attendance.

PM Modi and Sindhu also posed for a photo with her medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, PM Modi had applauded the performance of the Indian athletes at the Olympics in his independence day address. He said that the athletes have not only won hearts but also inspired future generations.