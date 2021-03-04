Pitch for 4th Test Has Better Binding, Likely to Hold for Longer  

Thanks to a bit of grass, the pitch for the fourth and final Test is likely to hold up for a bit longer than the surfaces did in the preceding two Tests which had led to a lot of debate.

The first day's play in the fourth Test here showed that batting was a bit easier and puffs of dust did not emanate as much as they had done in the preceding Tests early on.

The ongoing fourth Test is being played on a red soil pitch just like the previous Test which was played on the centre-strip, the sixth strip on the 11-pitch square. The current match's surface is the seventh pitch from the Adani End - the pavilion end - and is just to the right of the centre strip.