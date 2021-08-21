JKCA Accuses Parvez Rasool of Stealing Pitch Roller, Cricketer Denies Accusation

The Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has issued notice to Indian cricketer Parvez Rasool, asking him to return a cricket roller that they allege he took, The Indian Express reported on Friday.

"You are holding machinery of JKCA… Before taking any harsh step in the direction which may include inviting police action for breach of trust and in order to maintain cordial relationship, you are directed to immediately return all machinery within one week failing which JKCA will be free to take action," said the email which was sent to Rasool and other administrators and was signed by "Committee Members JKCA".

Rasool, however, denied ever having taken the roller. "Roller is not like a tennis ball that I can keep in my pocket and roam wherever I want to. It's for ground use, it's for cricket development. I really don't know why these things are happening here. I got a 'second notice' which stated that we had sent you a notice on 5th of July," he said, adding that he never received the initial notice.