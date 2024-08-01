Olympics 2024: Swapnil Kusale Clinches Bronze in Men's 50m Rifle 3-Position

Rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale has clinched India’s third medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning bronze in the Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position event at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre on Thursday.

With this medal, Swapnil scripted history as this is India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

The 28-year-old secured a final score of 451.4, finishing behind China's Yukun Liu, who claimed gold with a score of 463.3. Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish took silver with a final score of 461.3.