Manu Bhaker Claims India's 1st Medal at Paris Olympics, Wins Bronze in Shooting

With this medal, Bhaker also becomes the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting.

Shooter Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian to win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024, clinching a bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event at the Chatearoux Shooting Center on Sunday.

She secured her place on the podium with a final score of 221.7, earning the third position. With this medal, Bhaker also becomes the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in shooting. Notably, the 22-year-old is only the fifth Indian to win a medal in shooting.

South Korea's Oh Ye Jin claimed the gold with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points, while her compatriot Ki Yejin secured the silver with a score of 241.3 points.

Earlier on Day 1 of the quadrennial event, she qualified for the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event with impressive scores of 97, 97, 98, 96, 96, and 96, finishing third in the 44-competitor field behind Hungary’s Veronika Major and South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin.

