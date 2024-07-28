Manu Bhaker Claims India's 1st Medal at Paris Olympics, Wins Bronze in Shooting

South Korea's Oh Ye Jin claimed the gold with an Olympic record score of 243.2 points, while her compatriot Ki Yejin secured the silver with a score of 241.3 points.

Earlier on Day 1 of the quadrennial event, she qualified for the final of the women's 10m Air Pistol event with impressive scores of 97, 97, 98, 96, 96, and 96, finishing third in the 44-competitor field behind Hungary’s Veronika Major and South Korea’s Oh Ye Jin.