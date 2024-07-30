Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Win India's 2nd Bronze in Shooting

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Win India's 2nd Bronze in Shooting

With this bronze, Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian athlete to earn two Olympic medals.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win bronze&nbsp;in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.</p></div>
Paris Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

Image: X

The Indian shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have secured India’s second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Day 4 of the summer games at the Chatearoux Shooting Center.

With this medal, Manu Bhaker becomes the first Indian athlete to earn two Olympic medals in the same edition, having previously claimed bronze in the women's 10m Air Pistol event. She is also the third Indian to win more than one individual medal in the Olympics.

For Sarabjot Singh, this marks his first Olympic medal, making him the sixth Indian shooter to achieve this feat.

The pair triumphed over South Korea’s Wonho Lee and Jin Ye Oh with a score of 16-10 in the bronze medal match.

Published: 30 Jul 2024,01:19 PM IST

