Olympics 2024: Manu Bhaker & Sarabjot Singh Win India's 2nd Bronze in Shooting

The Indian shooting duo of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh have secured India’s second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 by winning bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event on Day 4 of the summer games at the Chatearoux Shooting Center.
For Sarabjot Singh, this marks his first Olympic medal, making him the sixth Indian shooter to achieve this feat.
The pair triumphed over South Korea’s Wonho Lee and Jin Ye Oh with a score of 16-10 in the bronze medal match.
