Paris Olympics 2024, Day 8 Wrap: Manu, Deepika Miss Medals, Nishant Out in QFs

Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 brought disappointment for India as shooter Manu Bhaker and archer Deepika Kumari narrowly missed out on medals in their events.

Adding to the heartbreak, boxer Nishant Dev lost his quarterfinal bout in the men’s 71 kg category, ending his Olympic campaign.

Here are the key moments and highlights involving Indian athletes on the eighth day (3 August) of the Games: