Paris Olympics 2024, Day 7 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Semis, Manu in 25m Final

Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024 was a day of mixed emotions for India. The quest for the nation’s first Olympic archery medal ended as Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara fell short in the bronze medal match.
Let's delve into the key moments and highlights involving Indian athletes on the seventh day (2 August) of the Games:
In contrast, Esha Singh, an Asian Games medalist in the event, finished 18th with a score of 581-17x and missed out on the final.
After the first day of the men’s skeet qualification event, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka stands 26th with a score of 68. Naruka scored 23 in both the first and third rounds and 22 in the second. The fourth and fifth rounds are set to take place on Saturday.
Earlier in the semifinals, the Indian duo faced a formidable South Korean team and were defeated 2-6, missing out on a chance to compete for gold.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s double strike guided the Indian men's hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Australia at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, marking India’s first Olympic win over Australia since 1972.
With 10 points from five matches, India secure second place in Pool B and advance to the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Overcoming a first-game deficit, Lakshya battled back to secure a hard-fought victory and stormed into the semifinals.
Parul Chaudhary finished 14th in Heat 2 of the women’s 5000m event, missing the cut for the final as only the top eight advanced. She clocked a season-best 15:10.68, just 0.33 seconds shy of her national record, ranking 24th overall.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor did not make it to the final in the men’s shot put qualification. He started with an 18.05m throw but fouled on his next two attempts, finishing 29th in the qualifying round, the last position.
India's lone Judoka at the Paris Olympics, Tulika Maan, saw her debut campaign come to an early end. Competing in the women's +78kg event, Tulika faced Idalys Ortiz in the round of 32 and suffered a 0-10 defeat, concluding her journey in the opening round.
Balraj Panwar finished fifth in Final D of the men’s singles sculls, concluding India’s rowing campaign. Clocking 7:02.37, Panwar secured 23rd place overall in his Olympic debut.
After finishing sixth in semifinal C/D, he advanced to Final D, a classification round to determine rankings from 19th to 24th.
Earlier in the Games, Panwar had strong performances, finishing fourth in his first heat and second in the second repechage round. However, his fifth-place finish in the quarterfinals with a time of 7:05.10 ended his medal contention.
Vishnu Saravanan, competing in the men’s dinghy event, placed 20th in the third race and 19th in the fourth. In his second Olympic appearance, he is ranked 22nd overall with 49 net points (83 total points).
In the women’s dinghy event, Nethra Kumanan finished 15th in the second race and 27th in the fourth and is ranked 11th in the women’s dinghy standings with 21 net points (48 total points).
Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar played in round two of the men’s golf tournament.
Shubhankar, making his Olympic debut, completed the 18-hole course in 69 shots, one better than his previous round. Compatriot Gaganjeet, matched his score of 69 after posting a 75 in the first round.
