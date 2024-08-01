Olympics 2024, Day 6 Wrap: Swapnil Bags Bronze; Sindhu, Sat-Chi & Nikhat Out

Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024 brought a mix of triumph and heartbreak for India. Rifle shooter Swapnil Kusale shone brightly, clinching a bronze medal in the Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P), marking India's third medal in shooting.

However, the day also delivered its share of disappointment. Medal favourites boxer Nikhat Zareen and the badminton duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty saw their Olympic dreams come to an end, alongside PV Sindhu, who will be returning empty-handed from the Olympics for the first time.

Let's delve into the key moments and highlights involving Indian athletes on this eventful sixth day (1 August) of the Games: