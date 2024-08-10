Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Wrap: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Bags Bronze Medal

India won its sixth medal on Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics , courtesy of Aman Sehrawat . The wrestler became India’s youngest Olympic medallist at just 21 years 0 months and 24 days, winning a bronze medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling by beating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz in the bronze medal repechage.

After the third round of the women’s event, Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in Tokyo, is tied in the 40th place with a total of 222 scores, and a To Par score of +6. Diksha Dagar, meanwhile, is tied in the 42nd place, with a total of 223 scored, and subsequently, a To Par score of +7.

The men’s 4x400m relay quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoj Jacob and Rajesh Ramesh performed comparatively much better, as they clocked a season best timing of 3:00.58. They finished fifth in their heat and were later promoted to fourth place after the Nigerian team was disqualified. However, that was not enough to warrant a place in the final.