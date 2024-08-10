Paris Olympics 2024, Day 14 Wrap: Wrestler Aman Sehrawat Bags Bronze Medal

advertisement
India won its sixth medal on Day 14 of the 2024 Paris Olympics, courtesy of Aman Sehrawat. The wrestler became India’s youngest Olympic medallist at just 21 years 0 months and 24 days, winning a bronze medal in men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling by beating Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz in the bronze medal repechage.
Here’s everything that happened today:
After the third round of the women’s event, Aditi Ashok, who finished fourth in Tokyo, is tied in the 40th place with a total of 222 scores, and a To Par score of +6. Diksha Dagar, meanwhile, is tied in the 42nd place, with a total of 223 scored, and subsequently, a To Par score of +7.
In women’s 4x400m relay, the Indian quartet of Vithya Ramraj, Jyothika Sri Dandi, MR Poovamma and Subha Venkatesan finished last in their heat, clocking a time of 3:32.51.
Aman Sehrawat won India’s sixth medal, and also became the first Indian wrestler to win a medal at the Paris Olympics. Tackling the initial aggression from Puerto Rico’s Darian Toi Cruz effectively, he launched a series of attacks and eventually won comfortably by a margin of 13-5.
