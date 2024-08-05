Olympics 2024, Day 10 Wrap: Lakshya Misses Bronze, Shooters Fall Short in Skeet

advertisement
India endured a tough Day 10 at the Paris Olympics 2024, with shuttler Lakshya Sen narrowly missing out on a historic bronze in men’s singles and shooters Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan falling just short of bronze in the mixed team skeet event.
Here's a recap of all the other events involving Indian athletes on Day 10 (5 August):
Lakshya Sen narrowly missed out on a historic bronze medal for India after a gripping 71-minute battle with World No.7 Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia, losing 1-2. The match ended with scores of 21-13, 16-21, 11-21.
In the deciding third game, Zii Jia built on his momentum, racing to an early 9-2 lead and ultimately sealing the match with a decisive 11-21 score.
In a heartbreaking turn of events, wrestler Nisha Dahiya lost to North Korea's Sol Gum Pak 10-8 in the women’s freestyle 68 kg quarterfinal at Champ-de-Mars Arena. Nisha initially dominated, leading 4-0 after the first round and extending her advantage to 8-1 before a dislocated finger caused significant pain and halted the match multiple times for medical attention.
Despite her discomfort, Nisha's North Korean opponent capitalized on the situation, leveling the score at 8-8. With just 12 seconds left, Pak secured the win with a decisive two-point move, finishing the match 10-8.
Earlier, Nisha had secured her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Nisha still has a chance to advance to the medal rounds through repechage, contingent on Pak reaching the final.
The Indian team, featuring Sreeja Akula, Archana Kamath, and Manika Batra, initially held a commanding 2-0 lead. However, Romania rallied to equalize the score at 2-2. In the decisive fifth match, Manika Batra delivered a crucial win, leading the Indian trio to overcome the fourth-seeded Romanians.
Indian quarter-miler Kiran Pahal placed seventh in Heat 5 of the women's 400m, clocking 52.51 seconds. Despite her effort, she did not secure a direct spot in the semifinals, finishing seventh out of eight runners and overall 40th.
The top three finishers from each heat qualified directly for the semifinals, while the remaining athletes moved on to the repechage for a chance to advance.
Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan fell short of the top 10 in the opening series, missing out on the medal race at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Saravanan finished 18th in men’s dinghy with a net score of 114 after eight races. Meanwhile, Nethra Kumanan ranked 21st in women’s dinghy with a net score of 155 after nine races. This ends India’s sailing campaign at the 2024 summer games.
