Olympics 2024, Day 10 Wrap: Lakshya Misses Bronze, Shooters Fall Short in Skeet

In a heartbreaking turn of events, wrestler Nisha Dahiya lost to North Korea's Sol Gum Pak 10-8 in the women’s freestyle 68 kg quarterfinal at Champ-de-Mars Arena. Nisha initially dominated, leading 4-0 after the first round and extending her advantage to 8-1 before a dislocated finger caused significant pain and halted the match multiple times for medical attention.

Despite her discomfort, Nisha's North Korean opponent capitalized on the situation, leveling the score at 8-8. With just 12 seconds left, Pak secured the win with a decisive two-point move, finishing the match 10-8.

Earlier, Nisha had secured her place in the quarterfinals by defeating Ukraine’s Tetiana Sova 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals.

Nisha still has a chance to advance to the medal rounds through repechage, contingent on Pak reaching the final.