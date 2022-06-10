Surpiti Kachhap, Teenage Athlete From Jharkhand, Notches Up National Record

Nineteen-year Surpiti Kachhap, from Jharkhand's Gumla district, bettered a previous best Athletics Federation of India national youth record of 9 minutes and 50.54 seconds in the 3000 metre girls’ category race. She completed her race in 9 minutes and 46.14 seconds, racking up a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Kachhap burst onto the scene in 2019 when she won a silver medal at the National Cross Country Championships in Mathura. She also won a silver medal in the 2021 Junior Women’s National Athletics Championship.

Supriti’s mother, Balmati Devi, couldn’t hold back her tears and recalled those haunting days of struggle when she would find it difficult to support her five children after she had lost her husband to the Naxals.