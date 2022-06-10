Surpiti Kachhap, Teenage Athlete From Jharkhand, Notches Up National Record

Supriti Kachhap (in red) from Jharkhand made a national record in the Girls 3000 metre event at the Khelo India Youth Games being held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana today.
Nineteen-year Surpiti Kachhap, from Jharkhand's Gumla district, bettered a previous best Athletics Federation of India national youth record of 9 minutes and 50.54 seconds in the 3000 metre girls’ category race. She completed her race in 9 minutes and 46.14 seconds, racking up a gold medal at the Khelo India Youth Games.
Kachhap burst onto the scene in 2019 when she won a silver medal at the National Cross Country Championships in Mathura. She also won a silver medal in the 2021 Junior Women’s National Athletics Championship.
Supriti’s mother, Balmati Devi, couldn’t hold back her tears and recalled those haunting days of struggle when she would find it difficult to support her five children after she had lost her husband to the Naxals.
Supriti was scouted by coach Prabhat Tiwari in an inter-school contest, where she was representing her then school St Patrick in Gumla. Under Tiwari’s tutelage, she took admission at the Jharkhand Sports Training Centre in 2015. Supriti practised under the guidance of former national champion Pratibha Toppo in the SAI Middle and Long Distance Academy in 2018. Toppo explained how Kachhap’s workload was gradually increased in order to acclimatise her body to greater mileage and speed. She also emphasised the importance of gaining extra weight in order to compete at higher levels.
Prior to the Khelo India Youth Games, Sukriti aced a 5,000 m qualifier race for the U-20 World Athletics Championship to be held in Colombia this year. She finished in 16 mins 33 seconds against a qualification benchmark of 16 minutes and 40 seconds.
