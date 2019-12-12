Viswanathan Anand Opens Up on Chequered History With His Rivals

There was no definitive moment that yanked at my thoughts and filled me with cold dread over the approach of another birthday. It helped that I had borne the cross of performance-related anxiety right from my teens. It was a state of mind that never left me, even when I was at the top of the rankings heap or plucking successive World Championship titles. The constant feeling that everyone and everything around me was in a state of churn, changing and evolving, made me wary of falling behind. Not the ague-inducing, obsessive kind of fear, but the sort that had me leaping out of bed in the dead of night, wide-eyed about an imagined breakthrough in a position that I couldn’t get out of my head. I’d immediately turn on the computer and work feverishly on it. It’s not as crazy as it sounds if chess is the overarching theme of your life.

When you’re young, it’s easy to ascribe a spate of poor results to nothing more than performance clefts. But as I progressed into my mid-forties, such explanations became implausible. The ‘phase’ of poor showings had dragged on for too long, with no climbs or crests in sight. The damning bit was that I struggled to remember details – it was almost like they’d fallen off my head like Jenga pieces. I’d never felt this kind of a lull before. It occurred to me for the first time that this could be something else, after all.