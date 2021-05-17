Manu Bhaker to Write Exams During European Championships 

“I’ll handle each, as I’ve achieved in the previous. At least I haven’t got competitors on days I’ve my papers, so it is manageable,” Bhaker was quoted as assaying PTI.

“This is the year of the Olympics and I’m totally focussed on how to give my greatest and do my nation proud,” mentioned Bhaker, a gold medallist on the Youth Olympics, ISSF World Cup and Commonwealth Games.

Her father, Ramkishan Bhaker, added, “She may be very critical about her research but when there’s a conflict between her competitors and exams, then she chooses sports activities.”

Along with the ammunition, shooting gear and coronavirus-related journey necessities, Bhaker travelled to Croatia along with her books to put together for the exams, and can ship her solutions utilizing the cell scanner after she has written all of them.

The 19-year-old has been chosen for 3 events in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8.