India's Jhilli Dalabehera Gets Silver in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

22 year old Weightlifter, Jhilli Dalabehera at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.
Photo: IANS
India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is being held alongside the World Championships.
The 22-year weightlifter from Odisha's tribal Mayurbhanj district, finished second in the women's 49 kg, the same weight class in which Mirabai Chanu won silver in Tokyo Olympics Games. Mirabai is not participating in this event as she is on a break.
SAI Media took to its Twitter to congratulate her and wrote, "#Weightlifting Medal Update 's #JhilliDalabehera lifts a total of 167kg with 73kg in Snatch & 94kg in Clean & Jerk to win medals in Women's 49kg (GOLDin Snatch & SILVERin Total and Clean & Jerk category) at ongoing Commonwealth Senior C'ships 2021. Congrats"
Jhilli, who is an Asian champion and a bronze medallist in the World junior in 45kg but has moved up to 49kg as 45kg is not a recognised Olympic discipline, came up with the best effort of 73kg in snatch and 94 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 167kg -- her personal best in this class.
She finished second in the Commonwealth nations, behind Nigeria's Peter Stella Kingsley, who lifted 168kg (72 + 96).
Though the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship is a qualifying event for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Jhilli could clinch her berth on Thursday as only the gold medallists at Tashkent make the grade.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)