India's Jhilli Dalabehera Gets Silver in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

India's Jhilli Dalabehera won a silver medal in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, which is being held alongside the World Championships.

The 22-year weightlifter from Odisha's tribal Mayurbhanj district, finished second in the women's 49 kg, the same weight class in which Mirabai Chanu won silver in Tokyo Olympics Games. Mirabai is not participating in this event as she is on a break.