Focus on Winning Games Over Making Statements, Says Viswanathan Anand

"It's natural that the fans take it to a different level. But as a player I keep on saying; well, we have a good team, we are capable of winning but we have to play well," he said.



Asked about the Olympic Torch Relay concept, Anand who finished third with 14.5 points behind World Champion Magnus Carlsen (16.5 points) and Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan (15.5) points, in a recently-concluded Norway Chess classical tournament, said, "I'm really excited to be part of this historic moment. I was always fascinated by the Olympic Torch Relay concept and now we also have one in chess. But the most amazing thing about it is, it will always start from India. And as an Indian, I feel really proud about this fact."



When asked about the impact of the Chess Olympiad on India's chess, Anand said, "Impact is a process. So it could be in 10 years or 12 years. Some great chess players will say, you know that I went to the Chess Olympiad in Chennai and that's what set me to become a chess player. I remember this to this day, so it will have a huge impact."