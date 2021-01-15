Dakar Rally Rider Pierre Cherpin Succumbs to Crash Injuries

He was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital in Sakaka for surgery before being placed in an induced coma. After that Cherpin was moved to a hospital in Jeddah ahead of the trip back to France, however he sadly passed away on Thursday before arriving back in his homeland.

"During his transfer by medical plane from Jeddah to France, Pierre Cherpin died from the injuries caused by his fall during the seventh stage from Ha’il to Sakaka," read a statement from the event released on Friday morning.

"The driver crashed at km 178, around 1:00 pm. Doctors found him unconscious when they reached him by helicopter. Taken to Sakaka’s hospital, the medical report revealed a severe head trauma with loss of consciousness.

"Urgently operated in neurosurgery, he had since then been kept in an induced coma, his condition having remained stable over the past few days.

"He was airlifted from Sakaka to Jeddah’s hospital from where he was going to be transferred to Lille’s hospital."

(With inputs from Motorsports.com)