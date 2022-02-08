AFI Shocked at Passing Away of Asian Games Gold Medallist Praveen Kumar Sobti

He also won the 1974 Tehran Asian Games silver in discus, besides silver in the 1966 Commonwealth Games at Kingston in 1966.



Sobti also competed in the 1968 Mexico City and 1972 Munich Olympic Games where he produced his career-best hammer throw (60.84m) and discus throw (53.12m), respectively.



"AFI family is in deep shock on the passing away of Olympian & Asian Games medallist Shri Praveen Kumar Sobti ji, 74, today. He became a household name with his role of 'Bheem' in BR Chopra's epic show 'Mahabharat'. RIP sir," AFI tweeted on Tuesday.



AFI president Adille J. Sumariwalla said Indian athletics had lost a wonderful ambassador in the death of Sobti. "He will remain an inspiration for years to come as he is a great example of an athlete who gave his best on the international platform in the 11 years that he competed at the highest level," he said.



Hailing from a humble family in Sarhali Kalan village, 50km south of Amritsar, Sobti rose to win the 1966 Commonwealth Games hammer throw silver which was the country's maiden medal in a field event in the CWG and only the second in athletics after Milkha Singh's 440 yard gold in 1958.



"It is this quality of raising his game at the biggest of stages that made Praveen Kumar the top-notch performer," Sumariwalla said. "To have achieved all this at a time when training for major competition entailed only short stints in a National camp speaks volumes about his natural talent and the passionate fire that drove him to achieve excellence."