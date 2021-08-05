The Whole Country is Dancing With Joy: PM Modi Calls Men's Hockey Team After Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Men's Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh over the phone after their historic Bronze medal win against Germany.

"Many congratulations to you and the team. You have done very well. The whole country is celebrating and dancing with joy. The other day (when India lost to Belgium), your voice was slightly muted. Today, it's loud and clear. It's a result of all your hard work. Piyush (Dubey) Ji has also worked hard with all of you guys. Please wish the whole team from my side. I have invited all of you to the Red Fort on 15 August, and all of us will meet that day," PM Modi told Manpreet Singh on the phone.