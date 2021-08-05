The Whole Country is Dancing With Joy: PM Modi Calls Men's Hockey Team After Win

Tokyo Olympics: Captain Manpreet Singh and Coach Graham Reid on the phone with PM Modi on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Men's Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh over the phone after their historic Bronze medal win against Germany.
"Many congratulations to you and the team. You have done very well. The whole country is celebrating and dancing with joy. The other day (when India lost to Belgium), your voice was slightly muted. Today, it's loud and clear. It's a result of all your hard work. Piyush (Dubey) Ji has also worked hard with all of you guys. Please wish the whole team from my side. I have invited all of you to the Red Fort on 15 August, and all of us will meet that day," PM Modi told Manpreet Singh on the phone.
PM Modi also spoke to Head Coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey.
"Congratulations to you. The whole country is proud," the prime minister told Piyush Dubey, who passed the phone over to Graham Reid. "Congratulations, Mr Reid. You have created history. My best wishes are with you. The result is all because of your hard work and team spirit. Feel happy and proud," PM Modi added.
Manpreet, Dubey and Reid, all thanked the prime minister for his words of encouragement.
The Indian team came back from behind (1-3) to beat Germany 5-4 for their first Bronze medal in 49 years and first Olympic medal in 41 years.
