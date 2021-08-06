Wrestler Deepak Punia's Coach's Misbehaves With Referee,Told to Leave Tokyo

Confirming the incident to IANS, IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey told IANS from Tokyo that he was there at the venue when the incident took place on Thursday, adding that Gaidarov had yelled and misbehaved with the match referee during the bronze-medal contest between Punia and Myles Amine of San Marino, which the latter won 4-2.

Pandey said that the match referee had lodged a formal complaint with the International Wrestling Federation, which in turn informed the Tokyo Games organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), who issued a letter to the Indian contingent's chef de mission Birender Prasad Baishya.

"The coach (Gaidarov) had lodged an appeal when Punia was trailing 2-3, but it was turned down and the opponent got an additional point, which resulted in the Indian wrestler losing by a 2-4 margin," said Pandey, adding that, following the bout there was an altercation with the match referee.