World U20 Athletics Championship: Shaili Takes Silver in Long Jump

In the final on Sunday, Shaili had taken the lead with a leap of 6.59m on her third jump and it looked that India would eventually win the gold medal that it has been craving for the last couple of days, But Sweden's Maja cleared 6.60 on her fourth jump and took the gold medal as Shaili fouled her next two attempts and could manage only 6.37 metres in the sixth and final jump. Maja had also won the women's triple jump gold earlier in the championships.



Shaili had started with an identical 6.34 in her first two jumps but came up with the big leap in the next attempt to jump into the lead.



Also on Sunday, the women's 4x400 relay team missed the bronze as it finished fourth with a season's best timing of 3:40.45 in the final. Payal Vohra, Summy, Rajitha Kunja, and Priya Mohan comprised the Indian quartet in the 4x400 relay that had conceded a big lead after two legs as it finished behind Nigeria (3:31.46), Jamaica (3:36.57), and Italy (3:37.18) as the Nigerians won by a big margin after taking an early lead.



Among the other Indians on Sunday, Ankita finished eighth among 10 participants in the women's 5000m metres final with a timing of 17:17.68. Ethiopia bagged gold and silver medals as Mizan Alem and Mizan Alem finished in 16:05.61 and 16:13.16 minutes with Prisca Chesang of Uganda took bronze in 16:31.78 minutes.

(with ians inputs)