World Athletics Championships: Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena’s Visa Gets Cleared

Indian Javelin player Kishore Jena’s visa for Budapest, Hungary has been cleared and he can now take part in the World Athletics Championships 2023. Jena was given an appointment by the Hungary Embassy for 9 am, Friday.

As per the reports earlier, Kishore Jena faced an issue with his visa for Hungary where the World Athletics Championships is scheduled to take place from 19-27 August 2023. Athletics Federation of India had informed about the possibility of the athlete’s absence from the global event.