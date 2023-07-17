With 27 Medals, India Finish Third at Asian Athletics Championships

Sprinter Jyothi Yarraji was the star performer for India on the final day of the Asian Athletics Championship 2023 being held to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Asian Athletics Association as she added a silver to the gold she won in the women's 100m hurdles.

Jyothi came up with a brilliant sprint to clock a season-best timing of 23.13 seconds to win silver in women's 200m.

Parul Chaudhary also won her second medal of the event, a silver in the women's 5000m race, adding to the gold she won in the 3000m steeplechase. Parul clocked 15 minutes 52.35 seconds for silver and India made a double podium finish in the event as Ankita claimed the bronze medal by clocking 16:03.33 in the five-day event being held at the National Stadium in Bangkok.

The other top performance came in women's shot put with India's Abha Khatua winning silver and Manpreet Kaur claiming bronze. Abha heaved the iron ball to 18.06 metres while Manpreet cleared a distance of 17m.

India's Manu DP also came up with a good performance, claiming silver in the men's javelin throw with a distance of 81.01m.

In the heptathlon, India's seasoned Swapna Barman finished second with a score of 5840 points, coming up with a superb performance.