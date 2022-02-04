Winter Olympics: Alpine Skier Arif Khan Carries Indian Flag at Opening Ceremony

India was the 23rd country in the Parade of Nations and the 31-year-old skier, sporting a red jacket, was carrying the Indian flag, accompanied by a couple of support staff. This year, for the first time in Winter Olympics history, each nation had two flag bearers -- one man and one woman.

Beijing Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra lauded the skier from Jammu and Kashmir, saying the only athlete representing India at Beijing 2022.

"From Kashmir to the Olympics! Really proud to see #ArifKhan, the only athlete representing India at #Beijing2022 carry the tricolor high!" he said.