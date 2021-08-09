Singing, Dancing, Dhols: Fans Celebrate India's Olympic Medallists' Return

The men's and women's hockey teams, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Lovlina were among some of the other stars of the Tokyo Olympics who arrived on the same flight and they were all greeted with adulation and love from their fans as they stepped out of the airport.

Wrestlers Ravi and Bajrang had many of their neighbours come to welcome them to the airport and were made to sit in open-roof cars to wave to their fans once they got out of the airport. 23-year-old Dahiya won India's second silver medal of the Olympics, after Mirabai Chanu had finished second in weightlifting on the first day of the Olympic Games.