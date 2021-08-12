Watch: When Olympic Volunteer's Kindness Helped Jamaican Athlete Win Gold

Jamaican athlete Hansle Parchment won an Olympic Gold in Hurdles, but he almost did not make it to the semi-final of the event itself because he had reached the wrong venue.

Fortunately, a Tokyo Olympics volunteer named Tiana saw him and gave him money required to take a taxi to the correct venue. It was this act of kindness that ultimately saw him win the Olympic title in the Men's 110m hurdles, and he did not forget.