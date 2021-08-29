Vinod Kumar Takes Bronze & Asian Record in Discuss at Tokyo Paralympics

The 41-year-old BSF man, whose father fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war suffered an unfortunate accident that left him paralyzed and bed-ridden for more than a decade. Vinod had overcome numerous challenges before he finally came across his true destiny, para-sports.

Vinod injured his legs while training after joining the BSF, falling off a cliff in Leh that left him bed-ridden for close to ten years during which he lost both his parents.

With three medals, India is now one shy of equalling their best-ever tally at a Paralympic Games.

In the previous edition in Rio in 2016, India had bagged four medals.

This India’s third medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, all three of which were won on Sunday, which is also the National Sports Day.

Earlier, India's table tennis star Bhavina Patel opened the country's account at the Paralympics and secured a silver medal in women's table tennis finals. Following her, high jumper Nishad Kumar also won a silver in the final event of his respective category.