Andy Murray to Lead British Tennis Team in Olympic Gold Defence

Two-time Olympic champion Andy Murray will lead the British tennis team at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Team Britain announced on Thursday.



Murray is the only men’s player with two gold medals in singles at the quadrennial event. He beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games after topping Roger Federer in straight sets for gold at the 2012 London Olympics.



Besides competing in the singles, Murray, who received a wild card for the Olympics, will also compete in doubles, partnering Joe Salisbury, reports Xinhua.