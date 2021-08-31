Double in High Jump! Mariyappan and Sharad Kumar Win Paralympics Silver & Bronze

Mariyappan Thangavelu has won a silver medal in high jump at the Tokyo Paralympics.
(File photo: PTI)
Mariyappan Thangavelu came into the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics as one of two Indian stars who were defending their gold medal from the Rio games five years back.
On Tuesday, that dream of Mariyappan's ended even as he still managed to finish on the podium, winning a silver in the High Jump T63 event at the Olympic Stadium.
American Sam Grewe outjumped him to bag the gold while fellow Indian Sharad Kumar took the bronze medal with a jump of 1.83m.
Mariyappan cleared 1.86m, and was looking good for a gold medal when Grewe took a chance at 1.88 and cleared it.
Mariyappan, whose leg was crushed by a vehicle when he was on his way to school in his village in Salem district of Tamil Nadu, went for 1.88 but could not clear it in the three attempts that he got.
The third Indian in the field, Varun Singh Bhati, who won bronze in Rio Paralympics in 2016, finished sixth with a valid jump of 1.77m.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 31 Aug 2021,06:09 PM IST