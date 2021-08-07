Thank You, My Son: PT Usha Tells Neeraj Chopra After Javelin Final

But the runner, now 57, who won four Asian Games gold medals - 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4X400m relay - at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, besides winning the 100m and 200m silver at the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, couldn't hold herself back when she saw Chopra's monstrous throw of 87.58 metres earn India a historic gold medal.



Usha posted a picture of herself with Chopra and tweeted, "Realised my unfinished dream today after 37 years. Thank you my son @Neeraj_chopra1. (Flag of India, First place medal symbol) #Tokyo2020."



The image logged more than 40,000 likes and more than 8,000 re-tweets in no time.



While Usha was called the golden girl of Indian athletics, an Olympic medal remained her only unfulfilled dream. Despite being the favourite for a podium finish at the 1984 Olympics in 400m hurdles, her effort of 55.42 seconds was not enough to fetch her bronze, as she finishied fourth.



(With IANS Inputs)