Shooters Have Been a 'Disaster' at Tokyo Olympics: Joydeep Karmakar

"Now I would call it a disaster! This (10m air pistol mixed team event) was a calculated and biggest hope from #Shooting #TeamIndia and lets not blame luck… rather everything gained after this can come with the little help of luck!," tweeted Karmakar, who has competed in more than 25 World Cups and is the recipient of the Arjuna Award.



Top pistol shooter Heena Sidhu, whose husband Ronak Pandit is the coach of the Indian pistol team in Tokyo, tweeted, "Disappointing show at the 10m range today. Bad bad day for Indian Shooting Saurabh did well, he needed Manu to perform at her end. Disappointing."



In another series of tweets, Karmakar contested the fact that the shooters were young and couldn't handle pressure, saying, "In a level playing field no ones a kid."



"Kids? Of course they are kids with their age, I love & will be loving them all the way as my kids too, & im close to them more than 99% ppl here. Bt as an athlete on the playing field I dont 'undermine' them as 'kids'. In a level playing field no ones a kid. We will protect them… at the same time it's our responsibility to make them strong and agile in tough situation. Somewhere we need to realize, It's not about guns, balls or racquet, it's your mind which is strongest equipment which can win medals at Olympics. We need introspection!" tweeted Karmakar.