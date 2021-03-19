Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika, Sutirtha Qualify for Tokyo Olympics

"A lot of things have happened since March 2020. I became the champion in Oman and was in good touch, was preparing to play the qualification match in Thailand in just two weeks and suddenly everything came to a standstill. I have achieved the best rankings of my career and it's a huge sigh of relief especially the way this year has been. Though this will be my fourth Olympics, it will be my best Olympic Games," said Kamal.

Looking to secure double qualification, Kamal also cruised into the semi-finals in the mixed doubles semi-finals with Manika Batra after the pair defeated Mohammed Abdul Wahhab and Maha Faramarzi of Qatar 11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 in the quarters. The star Indian pair, which received a bye in the first round, will now take on Koen Pang Yew En and Ye Lin of Singapore in the last-four match on Friday.

Originally set to be held from July 24 to August 9 last year, the Tokyo Olympics was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year and the table tennis event will take place from July 24 to August 6.