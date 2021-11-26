Rio Olympics Boss Carlos Arthur Nuzman Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison

Former Rio governor Sergio Cabral, entrepreneur Arthur Soares and Rio 2016 operations chief Leonardo Gryner were also found guilty.



According to investigators, Nuzman, Cabral, Soares and Gryner coordinated the payment of a two million US-dollar bribe to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, and his son Papa Diack in exchange for votes for Olympic hosting rights.



Nuzman resigned as COB president -- a position he had held for more than two decades -- in October 2017 after he was placed under house arrest.