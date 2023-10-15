Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates 141st IOC Session in Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and addressed the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre on Saturday in Mumbai.

Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee as well as the delegates from the IOC were also present at the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister shed light on the significance of the session taking place in India after 40 years. He stressed how important sports have been to Indian culture and way of life.