Pranati Nayak Takes Big Step Towards Paris 2024, But Can She Still Qualify?

What's Next?

While the rest of the gymnasts moved to Cottbus, Germany for the second of the FIG World Cups, Pranati and Dipa will not be competing in the European event. They're however confirmed to participate in the two final qualifiers - in Baku, Azerbaijan from the 7 to 10th of March, and then in Doha, Qatar from the 17 to 20th of April.

Speaking after winning the bronze medal in Cairo, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their support. I'm happy with the performance, but I've got two more events, so just focusing on that."

The gold medal winner at these four Apparatus World Cups earns 30 points, a silver medallist gets 25 points and a bronze earns a gymnast 20 points, with points being awarded till the 16th position. At the end of the four events, the best three outings are taken into consideration and the final tally is formed, following which two gymnasts from each event are given a qualification spot in Paris, if they have not already previously qualified.

If Pranati manages to qualify for Paris 2024, she will become the first Indian gymnast to make the cut for back-to-back Olympic Games.

The qualification rules however do not work in Dipa Karmakar's favour as only one gymnast from each country can qualify through this route, per apparatus.