Organisers Do Not Rule Out Cancellation of Tokyo 2020 Games

Asked at a news conference if the Olympics might still be called off as the Covid-19 cases are rising, Muto said he would keep an eye on infection numbers and liaise with other organisers if necessary.



"We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," said Muto.



"We have agreed that based on the coronavirus situation, we will convene five-party talks. At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."



The five parties involved in organising the Games are the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Japanese government, the Tokyo Metropolitan government, and the International Paralympic Committee.



Japan is currently under a Coronavirus emergency that continues past the Olympic Games, which will open on 23 July and close on 8 August.

