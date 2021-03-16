Olympic Torch Relay to Kick Off on Schedule

The organisers said that the number of participants travelling from Tokyo to the site has been restricted to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The start of the programme has been simplified and the number of performers at the ceremony has been reduced.

The torch relay will traverse Japan for 121 days, covering all 47 prefectures before reaching the Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 23.

The ceremony will be preceded by a performance from a group of residents from Fukushima prefecture, followed by a children's choir singing during the ceremony.

The starting ceremony and the first section of the Fukushima torch relay on Day 1, will not be open to the public, but it will be broadcast live via the Tokyo 2020 official channel.

The organisers expressed hope that as many people as possible around the world will follow the progress of the torch relay on the internet.

They also promised to "ensure the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents".