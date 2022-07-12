Olympic Star Mo Farah Reveals He Was Trafficked Into UK From Somalia

Celebrated English long-distance runner and winner of four Olympic gold medals in 5,000m and 10,000m events, Mo Farah has revealed he was smuggled into the United Kingdom as a kid and his real name is Hussein.

While all along the world knew that Mo Farah arrived in Britain as an eight-year-old and stayed with his uncle and aunt, the star athlete's revelations in a BBC documentary 'The Real Mo Farah', which will be aired on Wednesday, have come as a shock.

The winner of both the 5,000m and 10,000m events at the 2012 London Olympics and Rio Games revealed that he was trafficked from war-torn Somalia in the UK under another child's name after his father was killed in his home country.

The champion runner has also revealed that he worked as a domestic help for the family of "the woman who brought him to Britain".